Reps squabble over rising ad hoc committees

John Ameh, Abuja Tension appears to be rising among members of the House of Representatives over the rising number of ad hoc committees set up by the leadership under the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, The PUNCH learnt on Monday. Investigations showed that members were worried that the more the ad hoc committees, the more the […] The post Reps squabble over rising ad hoc committees appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added February 20, 2017
