15

views
Unfave

Rescue of Igbonla student: Ambode hails Osinbajo, security agencies

Added July 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Parents of boarding students in panic over security
    added March 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Edo Elecion: Osunbor hails INEC, security agencies
    added September 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Osunbor hails INEC, security agencies
    added September 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Lagos monarchs visit Ambode,laud prompt rescue of abducted school girls
    added March 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Lagosians will no longer accept excuses, Ambode tells police
    added November 27, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog