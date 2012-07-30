11

views
Unfave

Residents fume over demolition of houses by C-River ministry

Added May 08, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Communities appeal to Amosun over demolition of houses
    added January 03, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. Reactions trail demolition of houses in Dutse
    added July 22, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Ondo residents demand justice over killing of rider by passenger
    added December 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Badagry residents protest against demolition of houses
    added January 10, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. NHRC wades into planned demolition of houses in Abuja
    added July 30, 2012 from Guardian News