Residents of Areas Affected by Boko Haram Insurgency to Assist in Schools’ Renovation

By Daji Sani in Yola Residents from areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa State have resolved to contribute their own quota to the current renovations  going on in 40 primary schools  funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to improve learning in the affected areas. The residents revealed to THISDAY that […]
Added July 15, 2017
from This Day News

