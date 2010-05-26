login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Six investments that could make Nigeria GREAT AGAIN – Dike Chukwumerije
Why Nigeria must be restructured – Anyaoku - Daily Post Nigeria
Buhari’s discussion with World Bank boss twisted, says Presidency
Residents protest, insist on pre-paid meters or no payment
Boko Haram fighters surrender in northern Cameroon
Trending Nigerian News
Nigerians react to Buhari’s pro-North request from World Bank
Netanyahu praises Trump's 'courageous decision' on Iran
Lalong imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LG
Nigeria Tries 1600 Boko Haram Suspects - Voice of America
Update: George Weah Continues To Lead Polls In Liberia's Election
21
views
Residents protest, insist on pre-paid meters or no payment
Added October 14, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Residents protest, insist on pre-paid meters or no payment
added October 14, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Techno Gas to invest N1bn on pre-paid meters
added October 12, 2014 from
The Punch News
Power: Have you got your pre-paid meters?
added March 05, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Onitsha residents protest pre-paid meters
added May 26, 2010 from
234Next
EEDC awards N10bn pre-paid meters contract
added June 30, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us