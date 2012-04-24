24

Residents shift patronage to local rice

Most residents in Enugu State have shifted patronage to locally produced rice, popularly called `Abakaliki rice’, as alternative staple food. A correspondent of NAN, who visited major markets in Enugu metropolis on Saturday, observed that the de-stoned brand of the local rice had flooded grain selling shops. The ‘Abakaliki rice’ now sells for between N12,000 […] The post Residents shift patronage to local rice appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
