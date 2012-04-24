Most residents in Enugu State have shifted patronage to locally produced rice, popularly called `Abakaliki rice’, as alternative staple food. A correspondent of NAN, who visited major markets in Enugu metropolis on Saturday, observed that the de-stoned brand of the local rice had flooded grain selling shops. The ‘Abakaliki rice’ now sells for between N12,000 […] The post Residents shift patronage to local rice appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 07, 2017

from The Punch News

