16

views
Unfave

Resign if you’re not strong enough, bishops, others tell Buhari

Olufemi Atoyebi, Simon Utebor, Alexander Okere, Peter Dada, Ted Odogwu and Armstrong Bakam Some bishops have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office because of his ill health. The bishops also reprimanded the Presidency for persistently refusing to disclose Buhari’s health status, saying they were in support of protesters demanding the President’s resignation. Since […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 11, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. “You’re nothing if you’re not the truth” – WATCH Oprah Winfrey’s Inspiring Speech to College Graduates
    added May 15, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Resign if you can’t pay minimum wage, NLC tells govs
    added December 18, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. You’re respected worldwide, Ban Ki-Moon tells Buhari
    added September 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. You’re running a deceitful govt, Fayose tells Buhari
    added November 28, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. If you're a single woman looking to settle down soon, then read this!
    added March 19, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog