login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Kim Kardashian addresses Baby No. 3 Surrogacy Reports
Kanye West & JAY-Z reportedly planning Face-to-Face meeting
Witchcraft, Ghosts may be keeping Opposition in Power – Jacob Zuma
Support initiatives that could improve local invention, Ooni tells Govt
BREAKING: Sloane Stephens wins US Open title
Trending Nigerian News
Itodo: Plateau United want to make history
Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items
Eniola Badmus looks
Five must-watch games this weekend
Nigeria's Buhari urges calm after herdsmen kill 19 in central Plateau state
24
views
Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items
Added September 09, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
As schools resume, parents lament high cost of items
added September 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items
added September 09, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Jos residents lament high cost of cooking gas, kerosene
added January 20, 2017 from
The Punch News
Displaced traders lament high cost of rent, service charge
added January 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
Parents lament high cost of school items
added September 09, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us