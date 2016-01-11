24

views
Unfave

Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items

Added September 09, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. As schools resume, parents lament high cost of items
    added September 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Resumption: Parents lament high cost of school items
    added September 09, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Jos residents lament high cost of cooking gas, kerosene
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Displaced traders lament high cost of rent, service charge
    added January 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Parents lament high cost of school items
    added September 09, 2017 from Vanguard News