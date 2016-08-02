20

views
Unfave

Retired Soldier Slumps and Dies After Watching Super Eagles Lose

A retired soldier of the Nigerian army has slumped and died after watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 2 – 0 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Punch reports. The retired soldier Joseph Oloruntoju is said to have left his residence for the Owena Army Barracks in Akure to watch the match with friends. […] The post Retired Soldier Slumps and Dies After Watching Super Eagles Lose appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Retired Soldier Slumps and Dies After Watching Super Eagles Lose
    added June 12, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Ex-soldier slumps, dies after watching Super Eagles’ match
    added June 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Tragic! 22-year-old Designer Slumps and Dies 3 Hours After a Man Threatened Him that He won’t See the Next Day
    added August 02, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Land Dispute: Witness Slumps and Dies before Testifying in Lagos Court
    added May 12, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Photos: Final year medical student of Benue State University who slumped and died, laid to rest
    added November 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog