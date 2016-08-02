A retired soldier of the Nigerian army has slumped and died after watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose 2 – 0 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Punch reports. The retired soldier Joseph Oloruntoju is said to have left his residence for the Owena Army Barracks in Akure to watch the match with friends. […] The post Retired Soldier Slumps and Dies After Watching Super Eagles Lose appeared first on BellaNaija.

