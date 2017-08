The staggering amount of money Floyd Mayweather will earn for fighting Conor McGregor – even if he loses – has been revealed. Floyd has bragged about earning upwards of $100m for the fight, and a document seen by MMA Fighting has shown that he is not lying. “Pretty Boy” will take a home a purse […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017

from The Punch News