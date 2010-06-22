15

Revealed: Nigeria’s rich mega churches pay pastors poor salaries

An investigation carried out by SUNDAY PUNCH has shown that many of Nigeria’s mega rich churches pay their pastors poor wages, reports SUNDAY ABORISADE An extensive investigation carried out by SUNDAY PUNCH has revealed that many of the country’s prosperity-preaching, super-rich mega churches pay their pastors poor wages. The newspaper’s findings revealed that a substantial […] The post Revealed: Nigeria’s rich mega churches pay pastors poor salaries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
