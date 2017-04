Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri The Emir of Shani in Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mailafiya, has appealed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other senators to reverse the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume. Ndume was suspended last month by the Senate after the investigation of Senators Saraki and Dino Melaye, which he called for. […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added April 16, 2017

from This Day News