login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Sharapova receives US Open wildcard
Buhari calls Koroma, offers sympathy over Sierra Leone’s mudslide
PHOTO SLIDE: Pro, anti-Buhari traders clash in Wuse Market, Abuja
Kenyan Police beat six-month-old baby to death
How a suspected nation state cyber campaign turned out to be a lone hacker in Nigeria
Trending Nigerian News
PDP: Wike, Dankwambo leading talks with Atiku, others
Breaking: 200-year-old falling oak tree kills 11, injures 15 at religious festival
Mob kill soldier in Nasarawa state, two arrested
Outrage as Swiss hotel orders ‘Jewish guests’ to shower before swimming
El-Rufai denies muzzling media, freedom of speech, warns against divisive reports
13
views
Rice production in Nigeria hits 15 million tonnes — Official - Premium Times
Added August 15, 2017
from Google Nigerian News
Related Nigerian News
Rice production in Nigeria hits 15 million tonnes — Official - Premium Times
added August 15, 2017 from
Google Nigerian News
Rice production in Nigeria increases to 5.8m tonnes in 2017 –RIFAN
added May 17, 2017 from
The Punch News
Bill Gates Foundation to boost rice production in Nigeria
added September 13, 2016 from
The Punch News
IITA, AFDB target massive rice cultivation in Nigeria
added May 15, 2015 from
The Punch News
France to boost rubber production in Nigeria
added October 31, 2012 from
Guardian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us