10

views
Unfave

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale set to star in new Tade Ogidan Movie “Gold Statue”

Tade Ogidan, seven years after his last feature film “Family on Fire,” is back producing a new movie titled “Gold Statue,” under his OGD Pictures in conjunction with Solution Media & InfoTech Limited. The movie will be filmed in four various locations such as Lagos State, Ogun State, Osun State, Dubai and London. The star […] The post Richard Mofe-Damijo, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale set to star in new Tade Ogidan Movie “Gold Statue” appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 19, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Her name is Muna! Adesua Etomi set to star in New Action Film
    added July 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali & Danny Glover Set to Star in New Film ‘4:44’ | Watch Teaser
    added June 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Basketmouth, 2Face Idibia Set To Star In New Comedy Film Full Of Africa's Biggest Stars
    added November 08, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Richard Mofe-Damijo to be Honoured with “Dike Oha na Nollywood” Chieftaincy Title
    added July 25, 2014 from Bella Naija
  5. Veteran Nollywood Star Richard Mofe-Damijo is a “Baby Boy for Life” in New Photos
    added March 28, 2017 from Bella Naija