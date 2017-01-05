Rising actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is one actress we’ve had our eyes on for a while and we can’t wait to see her star shine in Nollywood. She is popular for her roles in Africa Magic’s “Hush” and “Battle Ground“. Lydia is celebrating her 24th birthday today and to mark the special day she tapped photographer […] The post Rising Actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze is ready to take on Nollywood… But First, her Birthday Photos! appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 18, 2017

from Bella Naija

