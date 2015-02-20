28

views
Unfave

Ritualists source body parts from illegal hospitals –Ogun Police

Bukola Adebayo The Deputy Superintendent, Officer-in-Charge of Medicals, Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran Division, Mr. Shola Oguntoye, has said that ritualists source body parts from operators of illegal health facilities. Oguntoye, who was representing the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, spoke at the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Ogun State […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ritualists source body parts from illegal hospitals –Ogun Police
    added August 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Kidnappers dig up grave in Kaduna, steal parts from exhumed body
    added July 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Albino children who were attacked for body parts set to return home from US
    added October 01, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Police in Ogun hunt for human body part dealers
    added September 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Bizarre: Alfa kills friend, shares body parts
    added February 20, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog