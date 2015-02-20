Ritualists source body parts from illegal hospitals –Ogun Police

Bukola Adebayo The Deputy Superintendent, Officer-in-Charge of Medicals, Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran Division, Mr. Shola Oguntoye, has said that ritualists source body parts from operators of illegal health facilities. Oguntoye, who was representing the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Illiyasu, spoke at the Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Ogun State […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 07, 2017

from The Punch News

