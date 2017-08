Rivers Government has closed no fewer than 1,886 schools operating without government’s approval, Governor Nyesom Wike said in Port Harcourt on Tuesday. Wike made the development known when the management staff of Jesuit Memorial College, Mbodo-Aluu, paid him a courtesy visit. He said the schools were shut for failing to meet specified standards of the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 09, 2017

from The Punch News