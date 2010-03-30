Robber arrested trying to strangle motorist on Lekki-Epe Expressway
Kunle Falayi The Lekki Concession Company’s police patrol team on Friday foiled a car-snatching operation by a gang of armed robbers. Saturday PUNCH learnt that the robbers were attempting to snatch a Toyota Camry at gun point around the Oniru intersection of Lekki-EpeExpresssway, Lagos The Dedicated Patrol Team, which is part of the security arm […]
Added April 08, 2017
from The Punch News