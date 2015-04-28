21

views
Unfave

Robbers assault, rob busload of policemen

Added May 19, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Robbers assault, rob busload of policemen
    added May 19, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Policemen assault, ‘rob’ student for demanding reason for arrest
    added January 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Policemen brutalised, robbed me of N25,000 —Instagram user
    added May 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Suspect arrested for assault beats two Lagos policemen
    added November 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. U.S Mom Reports Teenage Son to Police After Seeing Surveillance Footage of Him Sexually Assaulting & Robbing Woman on Train
    added April 28, 2015 from Bella Naija