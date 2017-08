Peter Dada, Akure A Christian cleric, working for the Nigerian Baptist Conference in Ondo State, identified as Pastor Deji Joshua was reportedly killed in okitipupa, the headquarters of okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday night by some suspected armed robbers. The deceased was the pastor in charged of the Goodnews Baptist Church, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 29, 2017

from The Punch News