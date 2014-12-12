Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has relieved his vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa of his duty, the country’s information minister, Simon Khaya Moyo, announced. According to Guardian, the move is expected to clear the way for the first lady, Grace Mugabe, to succeed him as president. The first lady and Mnangagwa have been feuding for a while, and Moyo said the […] The post Robert Mugabe sacks Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared first on BellaNaija.

