login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
PDP, Accord Party win 7 councillorship seats in Lagos Council Polls
Nigeria agrees to cut oil output
Microsoft to kill Paint
Rolling Stones working on new album
Elephant kills sweet potato farmer
Trending Nigerian News
Reza Aslan Argues: There Is No Divide Between Islam and American Culture
Nigeria's President Buhari 'expected back from UK within two weeks' - BBC News
Tekno poses with a white Lamborghini on set of his music video shoot
#TheVoiceWatch ALL the Highlights of Episode 6
OPEC Signals No Big Changes to Supply Deal at Meeting in Russia
30
views
ROHR APPOINTS NEW GOALIE COACH
Added July 24, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Garcia appointed new Marseille coach
added October 20, 2016 from
The Punch News
ROHR APPOINTS NEW GOALIE COACH
added July 24, 2017 from
Cybereagles
‘New Eagles coach Gernot Rohr willing to live in Nigeria’
added August 07, 2016 from
The Punch News
Heartland appoint new coach
added November 23, 2016 from
Super Sport
3SC Set To Appoint, Unveil Amoo As New Coach
added November 09, 2016 from
Complete Sports
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us