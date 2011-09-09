login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Why are we talking about splitting at this time – Sen. James Ebiowou
UNICEF advise fathers to play, engage children on learning
Some Football @ Last: Russia vs New Zealand
Keagan Dolly urges South African footballers to play abroad
Recession: Consortium holds maiden made in Nigeria carnival in Abuja - Daily Trust
Trending Nigerian News
Have mercy on us, Evans wife, Uchenna begs Nigerians
Buhari’ll soon return – Bello
Report on missing Chibok Girls earns Busari Gracie Award
Ronaldo wants to quit Real Madrid
Economic recovery plan: Government must frontally face issues of revenue generation, mobilisation, says Adeosun
27
views
Rohr – I Rejected Bribes From Agents
Added June 17, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Rohr – I Rejected Bribes From Agents
added June 17, 2017 from
Cybereagles
Don’t take bribe from PDP -Aregbesola
added March 12, 2015 from
The Punch News
I rejected overtures from PDP, APC-Bamidele
added June 21, 2014 from
The Punch News
Jonathan orders Petinrin to end Plateau violence
added September 12, 2011 from
Guardian News
Presidential Election Bribery: Kutigi denies Wikileaks report
added September 09, 2011 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us