Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo to cruise past rivals Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup to cap a 5-1 aggregate win. Ronaldo was slapped with a five-game ban for pushing the referee after he was sent off in the first leg, but his replacement […]

Added August 16, 2017

