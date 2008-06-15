Rooney rides to Everton’s rescue, Gabbiadini saves Southampton

Wayne Rooney came to Ronald Koeman’s rescue as the Everton striker’s last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton, while Manolo Gabbiadini’s brace gave Southampton a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Sunday. Everton boss Koeman was on the brink of another damaging defeat after Anthony Knockaert put Brighton ahead eight minutes from full-time at the […]

Added October 15, 2017

