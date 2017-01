Wayne Rooney fired home a spectacular injury-time equaliser to break Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United goalscoring record and force a 1-1 draw with Stoke City in yesterday’s Premier League clash. Rooney couldn’t have chosen a better way to grab his 250th goal for the club from a free-kick with time running out after United had trailed […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 21, 2017

from This Day News