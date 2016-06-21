7

views
Unfave

Rotary Club of Ojodu Commissions N6.2m Community Projects

As part of commitment to club values and a better society, Rotary Club of Ojodu, at the weekend, made material donations and commissioned a school project worth N6.2 million in Ojodu, a community that shares boundaries with Lagos and Ogun State. The visiting Pacesetter District Governor, Rotarian Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo, commissioned the project. Activities carried […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 23, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ogunbadejo Lauds Rotary Club of Lagos, Calls for Collaboration
    added August 10, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate emerges best club
    added July 20, 2017 from Guardian News
  3.   Rotary Club of Lagos Inaugurates Projects
    added March 18, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Rotary Club of Gbagada installs Akintilo as its 33rd president
    added October 30, 2016 from Guardian News
  5. Rotary Club of Lagos to Inaugurate Sasore as New President
    added June 21, 2016 from This Day News