Rotary Club of Ojodu Commissions N6.2m Community Projects

As part of commitment to club values and a better society, Rotary Club of Ojodu, at the weekend, made material donations and commissioned a school project worth N6.2 million in Ojodu, a community that shares boundaries with Lagos and Ogun State. The visiting Pacesetter District Governor, Rotarian Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo, commissioned the project. Activities carried […]

Added August 23, 2017

