14

views
Unfave

Rotary Club offers health services, gifts to community, IDPs

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Rotary International Club, Abuja, has offered free health services to residents of Daki-Biyu Village in the Federal Capital Territory, and also provided relief materials including food and drugs to internally-displaced persons at the Durumi Camp, Abuja. According to the club, the gesture was in commemoration of its annual three-day Rotary Family Health […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 03, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Rotary Club of Ojodu Commissions N6.2m Community Projects
    added August 23, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Lagos State to establish Mobile Cancer Centre as Gov. Ambode reiterates commitment to efficient health service delivery
    added May 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Rotary Club Renovates Classrooms, Donates Projects to Ogun School
    added April 12, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Rotary Club to construct public convenience at Seme border
    added May 17, 2011 from Vanguard News
  5. Photos: NEMA officials donate blood to sick IDPs
    added January 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog