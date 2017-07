David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka Rotary Club International has said no Nigerian child has any reason to suffer from polio because it is the easiest and cheapest illness to prevent. The newly elected Governor of District 9142, Chief Emman Ude-Akpeh, stated this yesterday in Awka at a press briefing to announce his forthcoming installation as the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 13, 2017

from This Day News