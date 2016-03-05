Kamarudeen Ogundele, Abuja Ekiti State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Rotimi Agbede, was on Wednesday charged before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court with fighting on the premises of the state police command headquarters. Agbede was arraigned along with a member of the union, Olaoye Oba, for exchanging blows at the […] The post RTEAN boss, member fight at police HQ, arraigned appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 04, 2017

from The Punch News

