Rumble in Abia PDP as Discontent Mounts against Ikpeazu
Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia The simmering discontent and anger in the Abia state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have finally reached the boiling point with the state publicity secretary, Chief Don Ubani yesterday warning against impending “implosion”. Ubani poured out the general feelings of disappointment over Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s perceived neglect of the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added November 08, 2017
from This Day News