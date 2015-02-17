18

Russell Simmons accused of Sexually Assaulting Model when she was 17

Music mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting a model when she was just 17, the Los Angeles Times reports. Keri Claussen Khalighi told LA Times she was just 17 when Simmons assaulted her while his friend, filmmaker Brett Ratner, watched. She met the 2 of them in 1991 at a casting call, she said, […] The post Russell Simmons accused of Sexually Assaulting Model when she was 17 appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 19, 2017
from Bella Naija

