Russia signs deal with Nigeria to Build a Nuclear Power Plant

Russia has signed a deal with Nigeria to build a Nuclear Power Plant in the country. The announcement was made on the official federal government Twitter account. It said: “#Nigeria has signed an agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build a nuclear plant.” #Nigeria has signed an agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build a nuclear plant. […] The post Russia signs deal with Nigeria to Build a Nuclear Power Plant appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 02, 2017
from Bella Naija

