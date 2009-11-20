Russia has signed a deal with Nigeria to build a Nuclear Power Plant in the country. The announcement was made on the official federal government Twitter account. It said: “#Nigeria has signed an agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build a nuclear plant.” #Nigeria has signed an agreement with Russia’s Rosatom to build a nuclear plant. […] The post Russia signs deal with Nigeria to Build a Nuclear Power Plant appeared first on BellaNaija.

