Russia threatens Facebook with 2018 Ban

The Russian government has threatened Facebook with a ban if they do not comply with a law that requires websites with personal data of Russian citizens to store them on Russian servers. According to Telegraph, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has given Facebook until 2018 to comply with the law or else it will be booted out
Added September 27, 2017
