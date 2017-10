Maria Sharapova was emphatically dumped out of the China Open in the third round on Wednesday by Simona Halep, going down 6-2, 6-2 to Romania’s world number two. The Russian, a former number one now languishing at 104 in the world rankings, is still searching for her first title since returning in April from a 15-month […]

October 04, 2017

