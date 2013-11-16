11

views
Unfave

S. African football president denies raping ex-MP

South Africa’s football association president Danny Jordaan has denied raping a former lawmaker and singer who made allegations as part of the #MeToo social media movement against sexual assault. Jennifer Ferguson claimed online that Jordaan, who was responsible for organising the 2010 World Cup and also sits on the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 02, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. S/African football president denies raping ex-MP
    added November 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Onigbinde, Green: Ahmad Must Fulfill Campaign Promises, Develop African Football
    added March 16, 2017 from Complete Sports
  3. BBC African Footballer of the Year 2013 nominee: Victor Moses
    added November 16, 2013 from BBC Nigerian News
  4. Nigeria, very important country in African football – CAF President
    added October 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Owolabi: Ahmad’s Election As CAF President Good For African Football
    added March 17, 2017 from Complete Sports