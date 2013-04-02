10

views
Unfave

Sagay is a Loose Cannon, Call Him to Order, Senate Tells Buhari

 Senators are un-armed robbers, PACAC chairman maintains Tobi Soniyi in Lagos and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja There’s no love lost between the Senate and the Chairman of the Presidential Action Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), as the Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the professor to order. The Senate […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 07, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Odemwingie’s a ‘loose cannon’ – Siasia
    added April 02, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. Eminem slams Donald Trump in angry new track, calls him a 'loose cannon' (video)
    added October 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Blac Chyna's mum puts Rob Kardashian on blast for calling her a loose cannon
    added November 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. “It Is A Struggle Being Called Pregnant Every Month, Without Realizing The Pain A Smile, A Good Makeup Can Hide” – Halima Abubakar Speaks On Her Struggles With Fibroid
    added April 29, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. "If only I was there to call you to order during the fracas" - Friend of ABSU graduate stabbed to death by security man (Photos)
    added November 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog