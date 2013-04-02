Sagay is a Loose Cannon, Call Him to Order, Senate Tells Buhari

Senators are un-armed robbers, PACAC chairman maintains Tobi Soniyi in Lagos and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja There’s no love lost between the Senate and the Chairman of the Presidential Action Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), as the Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the professor to order. The Senate […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 07, 2017

from This Day News

