21

views
Unfave

Sahara Reporters has Proof that Apostle Suleman bought Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke “a $76,000 brand-new Mercedes-Benz 450 GL”

The Apostle Johnson Suleman saga continues. In her most recent video interview, the Omega Fire Ministries leader’s alleged mistress Stephanie Otobo mentioned that the Apostle was also romantically involved with Nollywood Actress/Producer Daniella Okeke. Using that lead, Sahara Reporters went digging, and they found gold… A car prominently featured on the actress’ Instagram page as her […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sahara Reporters has Proof that Apostle Suleman bought Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke “a $76,000 brand-new Mercedes-Benz 450 GL”
    added March 12, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Sahara Reporters claims Apostle Suleman bought a Mercedes-Benz 450 GL for Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke (photos)
    added March 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Video: Acccused blackmailer Stephanie Otobo says Apostle Suleman told her actress Daniella Okeke is one of his past girlfriends
    added March 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Actress Daniella Okeke has a Message for People Asking When She’ll Get Married
    added March 02, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Explosion Rocks Abuja Shopping Center
    added July 03, 2012 from Sahara Reporters