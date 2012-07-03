Sahara Reporters has Proof that Apostle Suleman bought Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke “a $76,000 brand-new Mercedes-Benz 450 GL”

The Apostle Johnson Suleman saga continues. In her most recent video interview, the Omega Fire Ministries leader’s alleged mistress Stephanie Otobo mentioned that the Apostle was also romantically involved with Nollywood Actress/Producer Daniella Okeke. Using that lead, Sahara Reporters went digging, and they found gold… A car prominently featured on the actress’ Instagram page as her […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 12, 2017

from Bella Naija

