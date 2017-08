The Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service Kaduna has placed its personnel on alert to prevent smuggling and sale of frozen products during Sallah, its Controller, Aminu Dahiru, has said. Dahiru said in a telephone interview on Thursday in Minna that additional manpower had been deployed to all border posts to also prevent illegal […]

August 31, 2017

