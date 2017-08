The heir to the Samsung business empire, which includes the world’s biggest smartphone maker, arrived at court Friday to hear the verdict in his corruption trial over the scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-Hye. Prosecutors had demanded a 12-year sentence for Lee Jae-Yong, which could leave the giant firm rudderless for years […]

August 25, 2017

