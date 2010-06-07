A court on Friday sentenced the billionaire head of South Korea’s Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to five years in prison for bribery. After a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the then president, Park Geun-hye, a court ruled that Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favors from Park. The court also found […] The post Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 5 Years in Jail appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 25, 2017

from Bella Naija

