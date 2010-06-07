8

views
Unfave

Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 5 Years in Jail

A court on Friday sentenced the billionaire head of South Korea’s Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to five years in prison for bribery. After a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the then president, Park Geun-hye, a court ruled that Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favors from Park. The court also found […] The post Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 5 Years in Jail appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 25, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Oscar Pistorious Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    added October 21, 2014 from Bella Naija
  2. Photos of the Nigerian drug trafficker sentenced to 25 years in jail with his Vietnamese wife in Cambodia
    added June 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Ibori's Associates Sentenced to 21 years In Prison
    added June 07, 2010 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Policeman sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing protester
    added June 19, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Photos: Aggrieved lover sentenced to 12 years in jail for slitting his girlfriend's throat in Adamawa
    added January 13, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog