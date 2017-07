Arsene Wenger insists the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga won’t be a distraction to Arsenal this season despite the Chile forward’s refusal to sign a new contract, AFP reports. Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the forthcoming season and he has shown no signs of accepting Arsenal’s offer of a lucrative new deal […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 01, 2017

from The Punch News