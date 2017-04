Ted Odogwu, Kano The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi (11), in Kano on Wednesday challenged the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone One, Kayode Aderanti, to focus his attention on tackling the issues of youth restiveness and kidnapping in the city. Aderanti said he was at the palace to seek royal blessing and support. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 12, 2017

from The Punch News