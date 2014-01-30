9

Saraki confirms Senators have fulfilled their N300k per person pledge to IDPs

Senate President Bukola Saraki has confirmed that all members of the Upper Chamber has fulfilled their October 2016 pledge to contribute N300,000 each to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East. He made this known on Tuesday, on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, adding that the senate would continue to tackle […] The post Saraki confirms Senators have fulfilled their N300k per person pledge to IDPs appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 02, 2017
from Bella Naija

