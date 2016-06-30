The Kwara State Government has said that its former governor and present Senate President Bukola Saraki no longer receives pension from the state. According to Punch, this was said in a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government Isiaka Gold. He added that the pensions already paid to Saraki have been refunded to the […] The post Saraki has refunded pensions paid to him – Kwara Government appeared first on BellaNaija.

