7

views
Unfave

Saraki has refunded pensions paid to him – Kwara Government

The Kwara State Government has said that its former governor and present Senate President Bukola Saraki no longer receives pension from the state. According to Punch, this was said in a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government Isiaka Gold. He added that the pensions already paid to Saraki have been refunded to the […] The post Saraki has refunded pensions paid to him – Kwara Government appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Saraki has refunded pensions, says Kwara govt
    added August 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Kwara: All Pension Money Paid to Saraki Has Been Returned
    added August 09, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Former PDP Publicity secretary, Olisa Metuh, offers to refund N400m traced to him
    added June 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Premium brings pension awareness to youth corps members
    added June 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Obanikoro returns N100 million to FG
    added November 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog