Saraki has refunded pensions paid to him – Kwara Government
The Kwara State Government has said that its former governor and present Senate President Bukola Saraki no longer receives pension from the state. According to Punch, this was said in a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government Isiaka Gold. He added that the pensions already paid to Saraki have been refunded to the […]
Added August 10, 2017
