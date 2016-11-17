Saraki: Mistrust Triggered by Hate Speeches Caused Rejection of Power Devolution Bill

Says hope not lost, as bill could be represented after more consultation Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki said saturday in Ilorin that the devolution of power to the federating units, which is at the core of the mounting restructuring agitation, was rejected by the National Assembly due […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 29, 2017

from This Day News

