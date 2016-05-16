9

Saraki’s comments, an endorsement of IPOB’s activities —Lawmakers

John Alechenu, Abuja A group of members of the House of Representatives, under the aegis of the Progressive Caucus, has described comments made by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on the Indigenous People of Biafra’s proscription as an endorsement of the group’s activities. Saraki had on Monday described IPOB’s proscription by the military and South-East […]
