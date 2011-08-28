8

views
Unfave

Saudi Arabia gives 1,800 Nigerians amnesty to go home, deports 198 to Kano

Added July 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG evacuates 1,800 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia
    added July 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Saudi to deport 1,500 Nigerian illegal immigrants
    added August 28, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria
  3. Ahmed Bolori allegedly told 'to go home' after presenting himself to the Nigerian Army, relays his experience
    added August 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Pregnant Nigerian Mother Of Two Faces Deportation Back To Nigeria From Iceland
    added July 11, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. Lepacious Bose inspires UK based Nigerian lady to go from size 28 to 14
    added October 24, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog