login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Silicon Valley Welcomes Nigerian Executives for Immersion Program
Crude oil futures - weekly outlook: July 24 - 28 By Investing.com
“Don’t judge anyone until you walk in their shoes” – Mercy Johnson Okojie to Uche Maduagwu
Human trafficking: 8 found dead inside truck
700 suspected cultists, 38 armed bandits arrested in 3 weeks- Anambra CP
Trending Nigerian News
Atiku hits critics of restructuring: I am shocked by the opposition from ‘progressives’
International Crises Group releases scary predictions about Nigeria - NAIJ.COM
Universal cure for HIV, cancer underway – Nobel Laureate
Photos: Nollywood actor, John Njamah and wife welcome first child on their wedding anniversary
Paris Jackson shares photo with no clothes on
8
views
Saudi Arabia gives 1,800 Nigerians amnesty to go home, deports 198 to Kano
Added July 23, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
FG evacuates 1,800 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia
added July 22, 2017 from
The Punch News
Saudi to deport 1,500 Nigerian illegal immigrants
added August 28, 2011 from
Businessday Nigeria
Ahmed Bolori allegedly told 'to go home' after presenting himself to the Nigerian Army, relays his experience
added August 15, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Pregnant Nigerian Mother Of Two Faces Deportation Back To Nigeria From Iceland
added July 11, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Lepacious Bose inspires UK based Nigerian lady to go from size 28 to 14
added October 24, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us