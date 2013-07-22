13

views
Unfave

Savings, diversification key to nation’s economic recovery – Obi

Oladimeji Ramon A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has listed aggressive savings and economic diversification towards manufacturing and investment in developmental education as steps that must be taken for Nigeria to achieve economic prosperity. According to him, these are the factors that made the difference between Nigeria and prosperous countries such as Malaysia, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 10, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Savings, diversification key to nation’s economic recovery – Obi
    added August 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Science, innovation key to Nigeria’s economic growth – Carter
    added July 22, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. Special unit to drive FG’s economic recovery plan
    added February 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari’s economic recovery plan inadequate — MAN, LCCI
    added January 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Path to nation’s economic recovery, by experts
    added September 04, 2016 from Guardian News