SCAM ALERT: MMM stages comeback, launches weekly promo

The money making scam, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, that collapsed months ago, has launched a weekly promotional stunt, obviously aimed at wooing old and unsuspecting new ‘investors’. A letter displayed on the pages of participants of the scheme urges them to invite new members. Members must invite new participants and register them as referrals to qualify […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 03, 2017
from The Punch News

